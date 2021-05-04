Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The asset manager reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $559.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.48 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 5.37%. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share.

AMG stock opened at $161.41 on Tuesday. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52-week low of $56.80 and a 52-week high of $165.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 69.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.28%.

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $145.53 per share, for a total transaction of $363,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,546,775. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $136.23 per share, with a total value of $544,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,530,821.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMG. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $108.50 to $172.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.67.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.