AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,832 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.82% of AeroVironment worth $23,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in AeroVironment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in AeroVironment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in AeroVironment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 179.8% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 34,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after buying an additional 22,331 shares during the last quarter. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AVAV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet cut AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. AeroVironment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

AVAV opened at $109.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 92.23 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.72. AeroVironment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.61 and a fifty-two week high of $143.71.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $78.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.83 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $16,974,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at $5,105,213.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $1,395,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,037,992.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,625 shares of company stock worth $25,312,983 in the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AeroVironment Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV).

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.