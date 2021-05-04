AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Chairman Timothy E. Conver Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.88, for a total transaction of $1,398,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,047,466.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $109.75 on Tuesday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.61 and a 1-year high of $143.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 92.23 and a beta of 0.58.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $78.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.83 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,502,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 276,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,023,000 after acquiring an additional 76,825 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AeroVironment by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,446,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $299,463,000 after acquiring an additional 55,115 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AeroVironment by 217.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,573,000 after acquiring an additional 51,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 110,916 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,639,000 after purchasing an additional 38,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. TheStreet cut shares of AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

