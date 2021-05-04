Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Aerie Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $24.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.75 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 231.05% and a negative return on equity of 135.57%. On average, analysts expect Aerie Pharmaceuticals to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AERI stock opened at $17.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.30. The company has a market capitalization of $810.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.79. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $21.30.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.70.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

