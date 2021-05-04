AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 36,621 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 139,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,621 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 90.3% in the first quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDW opened at $36.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.03. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $24.43 and a twelve month high of $37.06.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.