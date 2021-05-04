AE Wealth Management LLC Has $5.69 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DE. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $347,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 288.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,219,000 after buying an additional 74,433 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 1,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $373.77 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $117.85 and a 12-month high of $392.42. The stock has a market cap of $117.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $374.56 and its 200-day moving average is $305.50.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DE. Argus boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.95.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

