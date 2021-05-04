AE Wealth Management LLC Has $4.65 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 62.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,392 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $4,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFAV. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 34,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,402,000. Cassia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,101,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,639,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 9,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter.

EFAV stock opened at $74.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.56. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51.

