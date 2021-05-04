AE Wealth Management LLC Has $4.09 Million Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 9.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $4,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HCA. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on HCA shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.10.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $204.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $192.13 and its 200-day moving average is $168.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.21 and a twelve month high of $205.63.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 18.29%.

In related news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 147,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total transaction of $29,607,123.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 270,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,201,661.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $49,590.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,684 shares in the company, valued at $652,473.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 430,052 shares of company stock worth $83,589,243 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.