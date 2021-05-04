AE Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,799 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $3,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 202.3% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total transaction of $1,294,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 89,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,217,809.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.69, for a total value of $1,488,802.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 208,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,480,334.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,552 shares of company stock worth $8,157,391 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $215.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a PE ratio of -182.29 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.76. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.16 and a 12-month high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DocuSign from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Wedbush increased their price target on DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.64.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

