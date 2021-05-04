AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 107.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,443 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTIP. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.7% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.7% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 8,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 155.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 55,690 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $52.08 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $49.39 and a fifty-two week high of $52.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.