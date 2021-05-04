Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Short Interest Update

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the March 31st total of 54,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of AVK stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.37. 141,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,972. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $18.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.62.

Get Advent Convertible and Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1172 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Advent Convertible and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $253,000.

About Advent Convertible and Income Fund

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.