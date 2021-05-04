Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,261,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD opened at $78.55 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.85. The company has a market cap of $95.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.15, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.63.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,347,256.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $6,847,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 377,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,697,385.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 217,683 shares of company stock worth $18,123,494 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

