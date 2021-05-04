Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $370.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Advanced Energy Industries to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $108.36 on Tuesday. Advanced Energy Industries has a fifty-two week low of $51.06 and a fifty-two week high of $125.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEIS shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Energy Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.75.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

