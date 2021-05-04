Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Sonora Investment Management LLC

Sonora Investment Management LLC cut its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,830 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 0.8% of Sonora Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sonora Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $10,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,887,420,000 after buying an additional 753,183 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,090,041 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,545,871,000 after buying an additional 157,886 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Adobe by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,358,218,000 after buying an additional 509,861 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,851,079,000 after purchasing an additional 179,417 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $2,359,174,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $9.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $493.98. 9,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,647,097. The company has a market capitalization of $236.12 billion, a PE ratio of 46.44, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $340.00 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $488.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $479.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush increased their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.68.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,766,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,836 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,673. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

