Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) to Issue $2.06 Dividend

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) declared a dividend on Friday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 2.0622 per share on Monday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th.

OTCMKTS:AMIGY opened at $45.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.24. Admiral Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.24 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMIGY shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Admiral Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

