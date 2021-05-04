adidas AG (FRA:ADS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

adidas AG (FRA:ADS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €299.53 ($352.39).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($329.41) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €310.00 ($364.71) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Baader Bank set a €305.00 ($358.82) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Get adidas alerts:

ADS opened at €259.80 ($305.65) on Tuesday. adidas has a fifty-two week low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a fifty-two week high of €201.01 ($236.48). The company’s 50-day moving average is €272.98 and its 200 day moving average is €280.14.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.