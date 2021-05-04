Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $205.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.70 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share.

NASDAQ ADUS traded down $8.10 on Tuesday, reaching $96.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.29. Addus HomeCare has a fifty-two week low of $73.79 and a fifty-two week high of $129.01.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP David W. Tucker sold 1,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $129,030.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Poff sold 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total transaction of $175,305.70. Insiders have sold 11,888 shares of company stock worth $1,223,430 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

