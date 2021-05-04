Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) SVP Sells $174,680.38 in Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 4,166 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $174,680.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,150.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ADPT opened at $38.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.51 and its 200-day moving average is $51.60. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12-month low of $30.43 and a 12-month high of $71.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.02 and a beta of 0.35.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $30.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.08 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ADPT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,266.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

