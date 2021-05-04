AcuityAds (AT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AcuityAds (TSE:AT) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th.

AcuityAds (TSE:AT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$35.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$35.20 million.

Shares of TSE:AT traded down C$0.68 on Tuesday, hitting C$13.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,449. AcuityAds has a 12 month low of C$0.91 and a 12 month high of C$33.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$712.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.90.

In related news, Director Roger Dent sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.89, for a total value of C$238,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,032,915. Also, Director Tal Hayek sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.69, for a total value of C$3,737,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,092,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$39,101,855.81. Insiders sold a total of 500,420 shares of company stock valued at $9,278,164 in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Eight Capital increased their price target on AcuityAds from C$10.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Haywood Securities increased their price target on AcuityAds from C$10.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AcuityAds in a research note on Friday, March 19th. TD Securities decreased their target price on AcuityAds from C$29.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on AcuityAds from C$9.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

