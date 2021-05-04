Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $30,307.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,330.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,523 shares of company stock valued at $154,218 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AKR opened at $21.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $21.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.10.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 8.72%. On average, equities analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AKR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Acadia Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

