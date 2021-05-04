Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by DAGCO Inc.

DAGCO Inc. lessened its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $755,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,550 shares in the company, valued at $6,278,274.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $124,710.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,210,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,726 shares of company stock worth $1,064,230 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT traded down $1.03 on Tuesday, hitting $118.50. 77,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,216,047. The firm has a market cap of $209.93 billion, a PE ratio of 63.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $86.16 and a twelve month high of $128.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.06.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

