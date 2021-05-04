Aavegotchi Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $94.79 Million (GHST)

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. Over the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded up 41.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Aavegotchi coin can currently be bought for about $1.61 or 0.00003011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aavegotchi has a total market capitalization of $64.83 million and approximately $94.79 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aavegotchi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.95 or 0.00085742 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00019085 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001867 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00068409 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $457.16 or 0.00853129 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,267.09 or 0.09829256 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.18 or 0.00101112 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00044772 BTC.

Aavegotchi Profile

Aavegotchi (GHST) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 43,744,060 coins and its circulating supply is 40,184,097 coins. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi . The official website for Aavegotchi is aavegotchi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

Aavegotchi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aavegotchi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aavegotchi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aavegotchi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aavegotchi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.