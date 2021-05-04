AAON (AAON) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect AAON to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $116.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.50 million. AAON had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect AAON to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AAON stock opened at $66.20 on Tuesday. AAON has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $81.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 45.34 and a beta of 0.67.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AAON shares. TheStreet upgraded AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on AAON from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other AAON news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 23,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,789,171.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,458,757.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $73,141.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,939.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,055 shares of company stock valued at $3,676,398. 22.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

