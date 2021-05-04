A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of A. O. Smith in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s FY2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.56.

Shares of AOS opened at $70.29 on Tuesday. A. O. Smith has a 52 week low of $38.51 and a 52 week high of $70.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.61.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 51.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,364,000 after buying an additional 277,862 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the third quarter worth $3,342,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 13.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 14,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $121,430.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,642 shares in the company, valued at $471,052.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,706 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,179 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.85%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

