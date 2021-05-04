9,616 Shares in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Acquired by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,616 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $1,213,394,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 35,744,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,019,622,000 after buying an additional 4,110,503 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,851,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $492,796,000 after buying an additional 3,071,809 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,060,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,298,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,581,000. 48.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $68.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $37.62 and a 12-month high of $69.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.6314 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.16%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $83.00 to $86.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.38.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

