$949.67 Million in Sales Expected for Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) will post $949.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Meritor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $964.64 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $934.70 million. Meritor reported sales of $871.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Meritor will report full-year sales of $3.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $3.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Meritor.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $889.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.00 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Meritor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.40.

NYSE:MTOR opened at $27.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.33. Meritor has a 12-month low of $15.72 and a 12-month high of $33.56.

In related news, Director Ivor J. Evans sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $3,224,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 199,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $6,354,308.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,113.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Meritor in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meritor during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Meritor by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Meritor by 6,355.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Meritor during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

