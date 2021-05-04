$80.03 Million in Sales Expected for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) will report sales of $80.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $88.00 million and the lowest is $75.30 million. Black Stone Minerals posted sales of $183.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 56.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full-year sales of $316.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $295.98 million to $370.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $350.53 million, with estimates ranging from $329.00 million to $385.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $77.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.01 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 16.85%.

BSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

NYSE:BSM traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.61. 6,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,091. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Black Stone Minerals has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $10.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.41 and a 200 day moving average of $8.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 60.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SoftVest Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $14,095,000. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 6,530.0% in the 1st quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,162,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,646 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,832,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 254.7% during the 4th quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 314,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 225,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumac Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,180,000. 19.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

