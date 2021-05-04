$688.14 Million in Sales Expected for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) will announce sales of $688.14 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Teleflex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $696.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $680.40 million. Teleflex posted sales of $567.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full-year sales of $2.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Teleflex.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TFX shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Teleflex from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $460.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at $179,905,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 908,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $373,797,000 after purchasing an additional 76,395 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 532,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $219,189,000 after purchasing an additional 70,840 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 214,191 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $88,154,000 after purchasing an additional 60,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 105,049 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,235,000 after purchasing an additional 57,850 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TFX traded down $5.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $417.18. 254,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,317. The company has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 53.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. Teleflex has a 52 week low of $312.33 and a 52 week high of $449.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $422.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $394.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is 12.20%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

