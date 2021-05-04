$633.26 Million in Sales Expected for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) to report $633.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $625.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $642.55 million. Nu Skin Enterprises posted sales of $518.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full year sales of $2.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nu Skin Enterprises.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.21. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $748.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.94 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

In related news, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $32,270.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,910.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 2,148 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $118,182.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,703,902.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,499 shares of company stock worth $1,525,373 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUS. SG Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 202,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,087,000 after purchasing an additional 122,420 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.0% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 217,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,866,000 after acquiring an additional 88,236 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUS opened at $52.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.11 and a 200 day moving average of $53.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12 month low of $26.44 and a 12 month high of $63.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.03%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

