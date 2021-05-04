$63.83 Million in Sales Expected for Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) will announce sales of $63.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Banc of California’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $62.20 million and the highest is $66.40 million. Banc of California posted sales of $60.84 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full-year sales of $277.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $269.00 million to $286.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $341.95 million, with estimates ranging from $334.90 million to $349.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Banc of California.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Banc of California had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 1.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. TheStreet upgraded Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. B. Riley upped their target price on Banc of California from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Banc of California from $20.50 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.08.

Shares of NYSE:BANC opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $911.05 million, a P/E ratio of -94.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.85. Banc of California has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

In other Banc of California news, CEO Jared M. Wolff purchased 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 208,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,881.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 27,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.42 per share, with a total value of $501,024.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,166.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BANC. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Banc of California during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

