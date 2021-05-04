$60.42 Million in Sales Expected for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) will announce sales of $60.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $66.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.24 million. Dynavax Technologies posted sales of $10.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 453.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full-year sales of $351.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $271.83 million to $431.46 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $129.21 million, with estimates ranging from $92.05 million to $166.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dynavax Technologies.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 193.85% and a negative net margin of 256.92%. The company had revenue of $19.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DVAX shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Dynavax Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

DVAX opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.34. Dynavax Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $12.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.01.

In related news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total value of $198,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 137,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,998.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Burgess sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $26,267.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,221 shares in the company, valued at $10,842.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVAX. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 347.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 6,310 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 190.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 12,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157 shares during the period. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynavax Technologies (DVAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.