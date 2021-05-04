$60.42 Million in Sales Expected for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) This Quarter

Posted by on May 4th, 2021 // Comments off

Equities research analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) will announce sales of $60.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $66.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.24 million. Dynavax Technologies posted sales of $10.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 453.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full-year sales of $351.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $271.83 million to $431.46 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $129.21 million, with estimates ranging from $92.05 million to $166.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 193.85% and a negative net margin of 256.92%. The company had revenue of $19.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DVAX shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Dynavax Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

DVAX opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.34. Dynavax Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $12.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.01.

In related news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total value of $198,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 137,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,998.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Burgess sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $26,267.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,221 shares in the company, valued at $10,842.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVAX. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 347.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 6,310 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 190.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 12,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157 shares during the period. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynavax Technologies (DVAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.