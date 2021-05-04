561 Shares in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DG opened at $216.57 on Tuesday. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $172.67 and a 1-year high of $225.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.47.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Dollar General declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 target price (down from $239.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.50.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

