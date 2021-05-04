$456.37 Million in Sales Expected for Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) to announce $456.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $418.47 million to $500.33 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full-year sales of $1.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Corsair Gaming.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $556.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.00 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS.

CRSR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Corsair Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Corsair Gaming by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,457,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,996,000 after acquiring an additional 295,743 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $6,794,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 61.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 166,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 62,977 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 20,200.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 163,627 shares during the period. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 4th quarter worth about $4,901,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

CRSR stock traded down $1.35 on Friday, hitting $32.09. 105,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,462,315. Corsair Gaming has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $51.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.89.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

