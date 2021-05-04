40,493 Shares in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 40,493 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,187,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 8.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 62.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 9,907 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 61.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth $801,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

WMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.20.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 47,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.96, for a total transaction of $4,698,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,071,269.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 1,495,996 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total value of $155,000,145.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,630.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,597,651 shares of company stock worth $165,308,780 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMS opened at $111.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.82. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $36.73 and a one year high of $117.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.39 and its 200-day moving average is $89.75.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $486.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.87 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.21%.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.