$4.24 Billion in Sales Expected for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) will report sales of $4.24 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.31 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.16 billion. Colgate-Palmolive reported sales of $3.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full year sales of $17.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.24 billion to $17.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $18.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.85 billion to $18.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Colgate-Palmolive.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share.

CL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.92.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $26,697.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,173,436.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total value of $1,627,425.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,371,760.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,650. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scott & Selber Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $951,000. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $938,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 18.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,600,000 after buying an additional 67,408 shares during the period. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.4% during the first quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.09. 4,129,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,879,681. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.89 and its 200-day moving average is $80.70. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $65.54 and a 1 year high of $86.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.60%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.