39,412 Shares in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 39,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.15% of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. now owns 122,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 154,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 28,365 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 21,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 47,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNM opened at $18.61 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $19.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.56 and its 200-day moving average is $17.33.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

