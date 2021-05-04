3,553 Shares in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Purchased by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 5.3% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 30.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 49,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in Nucor by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.58.

NUE traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,038,360. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.75 and a fifty-two week high of $86.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 61.48, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.17.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In related news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 65,789 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total value of $5,299,961.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,724,891.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,855,390.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,835,216.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 249,753 shares of company stock worth $18,812,909. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

