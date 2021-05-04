$350.15 Million in Sales Expected for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) to report $350.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $350.00 million and the highest is $350.30 million. Advanced Energy Industries reported sales of $315.46 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Advanced Energy Industries.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $370.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.66 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AEIS shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Energy Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,718,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 377,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,600,000 after buying an additional 201,426 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,694,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $552,174,000 after acquiring an additional 184,443 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 501.8% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 135,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,782,000 after acquiring an additional 112,900 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,901,000 after acquiring an additional 86,771 shares during the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEIS opened at $108.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.94. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52 week low of $51.06 and a 52 week high of $125.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13 and a beta of 1.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.39%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

