3,282 Shares in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Purchased by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LNC. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 20,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LNC opened at $64.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.13 and a 200-day moving average of $52.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $28.53 and a 52 week high of $67.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.31%.

In related news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $416,981.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.93.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

