321 Shares in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) Bought by Ayalon Holdings Ltd.

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PTH. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 17,223.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,050,000.

PTH stock opened at $155.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.91. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $96.61 and a 1-year high of $193.97.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

