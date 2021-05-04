$3.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Kellogg (NYSE:K) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Kellogg (NYSE:K) will report sales of $3.39 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Kellogg’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.35 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.47 billion. Kellogg posted sales of $3.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full year sales of $13.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.47 billion to $13.77 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $13.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.53 billion to $14.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kellogg.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on K shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler cut Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.25.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,314.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 500,001 shares of company stock worth $30,310,063 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of K. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 50,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of K stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.48. 2,628,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,287,870. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.74. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $56.61 and a 1-year high of $72.88. The company has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

