$3.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to post sales of $3.16 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sempra Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.18 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.14 billion. Sempra Energy posted sales of $3.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will report full-year sales of $11.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.21 billion to $11.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.83 billion to $12.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sempra Energy.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS.

SRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.45.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock traded up $0.49 on Monday, reaching $138.06. The company had a trading volume of 932,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,422. The firm has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.08. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $112.16 and a 1 year high of $140.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

