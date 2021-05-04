$29.92 Billion in Sales Expected for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) will announce $29.92 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for JD.com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.31 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $30.28 billion. JD.com reported sales of $20.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JD.com will report full-year sales of $143.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $141.72 billion to $147.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $174.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $168.88 billion to $183.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover JD.com.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $224.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.21 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share.

JD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on JD.com in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie upped their price target on JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC reduced their price target on JD.com from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on JD.com from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Shares of NASDAQ JD traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.02. The stock had a trading volume of 6,213,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,119,437. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $103.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.95. JD.com has a 52-week low of $41.28 and a 52-week high of $108.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JD. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

