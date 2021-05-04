2,394 Shares in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Bought by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IMS Capital Management lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on RCL. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Caribbean Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.13.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $266,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,789 shares in the company, valued at $8,325,649.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 34,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $3,135,932.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,392,182.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,688 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,182. 13.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $86.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52-week low of $31.41 and a 52-week high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

