238,197 Shares in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Acquired by Howard Capital Management Inc.

Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 238,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,000. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Howard Capital Management Inc. owned 0.16% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 245.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.13. The stock had a trading volume of 37,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,328,963. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $32.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%.

