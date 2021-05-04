235,104 Shares in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 235,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,267,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.14% of APi Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APG. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of APi Group during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of APi Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in APi Group during the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in APi Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,000. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get APi Group alerts:

APG has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on APi Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on APi Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of APi Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Shares of APG opened at $21.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74. APi Group Co. has a 1 year low of $8.84 and a 1 year high of $22.37.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.21 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that APi Group Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APi Group Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.