2,311 Shares in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Evergy by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,401,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,284 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Evergy by 437.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,947,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,117 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Evergy by 16,759.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 884,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,104,000 after purchasing an additional 879,353 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,390,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Evergy by 1,409.8% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 639,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,512,000 after purchasing an additional 597,360 shares in the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.86.

Evergy stock opened at $64.06 on Tuesday. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.61 and a fifty-two week high of $65.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Evergy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.05%.

In related news, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.48 per share, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at $760,271.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director C John Wilder bought 2,269,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.87 per share, for a total transaction of $113,177,321.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,673 shares of company stock worth $1,863,735. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

