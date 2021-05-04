22nd Century Group (XXII) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect 22nd Century Group to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million.
XXII opened at $4.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.32. 22nd Century Group has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $6.07.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 22nd Century Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th.
About 22nd Century Group
22nd Century Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops plant-based solutions for the life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.
