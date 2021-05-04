22nd Century Group (XXII) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect 22nd Century Group to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million.

XXII opened at $4.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.32. 22nd Century Group has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $6.07.

In other news, CEO James A. Mish acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.23 per share, for a total transaction of $48,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 715,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Roger D. O’brien acquired 52,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.86 per share, with a total value of $149,864.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 179,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,577.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 22nd Century Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th.

About 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops plant-based solutions for the life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

