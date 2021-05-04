2,220 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Acquired by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $260,000. Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $1,643,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 19,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBR opened at $173.96 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $86.95 and a 1-year high of $175.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

