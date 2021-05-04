$2.71 Million in Sales Expected for Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) will announce sales of $2.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.20 million to $3.44 million. Spero Therapeutics reported sales of $1.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $14.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.30 million to $26.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $72.06 million, with estimates ranging from $24.80 million to $119.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Spero Therapeutics.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 93.43% and a negative net margin of 768.15%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SPRO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Spero Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Spero Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

SPRO traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.86. 101,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,369. The stock has a market cap of $408.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.67. Spero Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.40.

In other Spero Therapeutics news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $65,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 215.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

